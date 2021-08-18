The Crown S5: First look at new Princess Diana and Prince Charles, fan says ‘He has no business looking this good’

Netflix on Tuesday night released the first set of images from The Crown Season 5. The new photos feature Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. In the released images, both Diana and Charles look pensive as they stare into the distance.

The streaming giant, while sharing the pictures on social media, had captioned them, “Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).” While most fans wrote complimentary things in the comments section, a few were not impressed by the Prince Charles image. One fan wrote, “I don’t see Charles here.” While another commented, “She (Princess Diana) is great, but he (Prince Charles) looks nothing like him, sorry.” “Prince Charles has no business looking this good,” read yet another comment.

Season 5 went on floors last month in the UK. The season will star Elizabeth as the 90s Diana, while West will play her estranged partner in the show. In Season 4, Emma Corrin portrayed a young Princess Diana who suffered from an eating disorder and felt shunned by her in-laws, meanwhile Josh O’Connor played a young Prince Charles who never really took to his young wife in a serious fashion. Both Corrin and O’Connor were applauded for their performances.

The OTT platform has not really commented about whether they will deal with Diana’s death in this season, or the final season (Season 6). Princess Diana was killed in a car crash that took place in Paris in 1997.

The premiere date of The Crown Season 5 is yet to be announced.