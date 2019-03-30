Criminal Justice trailer: Vikrant Massey and Pankaj Tripathi present a chilling crime thriller

Hotstar Specials has dropped the trailer of the crime thriller titled Criminal Justice. A remake of BBC’s acclaimed television show of the same name, the web series boasts of an interesting star cast including talents like Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Anupriya Goenka and Jackie Shroff among others.

The trailer of the show hints at a gripping narrative. Vikrant Massey aka Aditya is a cab driver who is accused of murdering his passenger with whom he had a one night stand. Pankaj Tripathi plays his lawyer Madhav Mishra who tries his best to prove him innocent. But what doesn’t help his case is, he remembers nothing about the night and all evidence paints him as guilty. Jackie Shroff plays Massey’s father and Anupriya Goenka is the investigator.

The official description of the show reads, “A one night stand turns into a nightmare for Aditya when he wakes up with blood on his hands. Is he #GuiltyorNot?”

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia and produced by BBC Studios India, Criminal Justice will start streaming on Hotstar from April 5. It will be available in seven languages-Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Talking about his experience of working on the spine-chilling thriller, Shroff said in a statement, “Criminal Justice has been an amazing experience for me. It is a legal crime drama, bold and edgy but takes you on a journey that will keep you hooked till you finish the series. I’m thrilled that my digital debut has been so intense and enriching.”

The original series, written by Peter Moffat, had five episodes and received critical acclaim at the time of its release in 2008. The show was remade by HBO in 2016 as a miniseries The Night Of.