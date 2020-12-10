Criminal Justice Season 2 trailer: Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra is back with a bang

Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors stars Pankaj Tripathi and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. (Photo: PR Handout)

The trailer of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, the second installment of the Criminal Justice franchise, is out. While Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra to fight yet another case, actor Kirti Kulhari takes centre stage as Anuradha Chandra, who has been arrested for her husband’s murder.

The intense, gripping trailer begins with lawyers rejecting the case of Anuradha Chandra (Kirti Kulhari), calling it an open-and-shut case. Finally, small-time lawyer Madhav Mishra enters the scene as he sees this case as an opportunity to earn a lot of money.

There starts Madhav and Anuradha’s fight against the system, which has pronounced her guilty even before the judge could. The trailer has been cut smartly, offering the audience the plot and character introduction, and yet leaving a lot to the imagination.

What made Anu Chandra stab her perfect husband? Evidence aur confession toh saamne hai, lekin sach kya hai? All episodes of Hotstar Specials presents Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, out on Dec 24.#CriminalJustice #BehindClosedDoors pic.twitter.com/6Dk3TkQk7X — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) December 10, 2020

The eight-part courtroom drama, directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee and penned by Apurva Asrani, aims to shed light on the ordeal of women in prison.

At the trailer’s virtual launch, Pankaj Tripathi drew similarities between him and Madhav Mishra. “I am Madhav Mishra in some sense. Like he gets to deal with irrelevant, small cases in the show, I also used to get these small roles in movies which were irrelevant. I never expected this character to become so popular. People from my drama school, whose opinion I value, appreciated the role.”

Kirti Kulhari said that Anuradha Chandra was a departure from all the “outspoken” characters she has previously played.

“Anuradha Chandra is an intense role, but she doesn’t have a voice of her own. It is a character which is quite contrasting to the outspoken roles I am known for. I have minimum dialogues in the show and most of the talking I will be doing through my silences and my eyes. The show is whydunnit instead of being a whodunnit drama,” she said.

While the show’s first season that released in 2019 starred Vikrant Massey, Anupriya Goenka and Jackie Shroff and Mita Vashisht besides Pankaj Tripathi, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors will see a mix of old and new cast members.

Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht will reprise their roles in the upcoming season, and Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta and Shilpa Shukla are the new additions to the cast. Going by the trailer, the ensemble looks in terrific form.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is slated to arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 24.

(With inputs from Arushi Jain)

