Criminal Justice Season 3: Pankaj Tripathi to return as lawyer Madhav Mishra

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to return as lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice Season 3. Sharing a video, the makers announced on Wednesday that the next season will go on floors soon.

The video features Tripathi who’s happily flaunting the success of his previous two cases in the past seasons. He goes on to share that he’s got hold of his next criminal case for which his “preparation and studies” are already in place, and he’ll begin the legal procedure soon.

Inhone preparation toh shuru kar di hai ab humein bhi revision chaalu kar dena chahiye!#CriminalJustice3 filming starts soon! @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/AFcAPNHcco — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) October 13, 2021

Criminal Justice is the Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios drama series of the same name. According to the makers, the show’s season three will focus on India’s “juvenile judicial and jail system.”

Talking about the upcoming season, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I am excited for the return of everyone’s favourite lawyer, Madhav Mishra. It is a character that is very dear to me, simply because there’s a lot to learn from this role. There are shades to his personality that I appreciate, and his knowledge and wit are aspects of the character I aspire to imbibe in real life. In the third installment, the audiences will see more of his character.”

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, added, “We take a look at the legal process for juveniles in India within a storyline that explores the stresses of modern urban relationships. We feel that this series will continue to push the viewers to question who is innocent and guilty, and, more importantly, how that punishment gets metered out.”

Criminal Justice streams on Disney Plus Hotstar.