Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors release LIVE UPDATES

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: PR Handout)

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, is the second chapter of the courtroom drama series Criminal Justice. The Hotstar Specials show is spearheaded by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor reprises his role of lawyer Madhav Mishra tackling his next case. It also sees the return of Anupria Goenka as Nikhat Hussain attempting to unravel the new case.

Talking about returning as Madhav Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, “It feels great to come back as one of my favourite characters – Madhav Mishra. I won’t reveal too much information right now, so stay tuned for more.”

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors also stars Kirti Kulhari, Shilpa Shukla, Mita Vashisht, Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jisshu Sengupta among others.

The trailer of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors depicted Kirti Kulhari’s Anuradha Chandra, who has been arrested for her husband’s murder, taking the centre stage. It gives a sneak peek into lawyers rejecting her case, calling it an open-and-shut case, until small-time lawyer Madhav Mishra enters the scene. He sees it as an opportunity to earn a lot of money. Hence, begins Madhav and Anuradha’s fight against the system, which has pronounced her guilty even before the judge could.

The eight-part Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee.