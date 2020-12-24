Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors release LIVE UPDATES

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, is the second chapter of the courtroom drama series Criminal Justice. The Hotstar Specials show is spearheaded by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor reprises his role of lawyer Madhav Mishra tackling his next case. It also sees the return of Anupria Goenka as Nikhat Hussain attempting to unravel the new case.
Talking about returning as Madhav Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, “It feels great to come back as one of my favourite characters – Madhav Mishra. I won’t reveal too much information right now, so stay tuned for more.”
Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors also stars Kirti Kulhari, Shilpa Shukla, Mita Vashisht, Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jisshu Sengupta among others.
The trailer of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors depicted Kirti Kulhari’s Anuradha Chandra, who has been arrested for her husband’s murder, taking the centre stage. It gives a sneak peek into lawyers rejecting her case, calling it an open-and-shut case, until small-time lawyer Madhav Mishra enters the scene. He sees it as an opportunity to earn a lot of money. Hence, begins Madhav and Anuradha’s fight against the system, which has pronounced her guilty even before the judge could.
The eight-part Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee.
After the trailer launch of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Vikrant Massey, who played the lead role in season 1 of Criminal Justice, tweeted, "@TripathiiPankaj Last time at least maine saaf saaf deny toh kiya tha, lekin iss bar toh aapki client ne confess hi kar diya, evidence bhi hai aur eye-witness bhi. Kaise bachaenge Anu Chandra ko? Iss baar Mushkil hai, Mishraji! #CriminalJustice @DisneyplusHSVIP."
Sharing a still from Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Kirti Kulhari wrote, "It’s a dark dark world ... but not darker than the secrets that lie within #Anuchandra #jail #criminaljustice #behindcloseddoors Releasing tomorrow #24dec2020 @disneyplushotstarvip."