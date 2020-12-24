scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Anupria Goenka, Kirti Kulhari, Shilpa Shukla, Mita Vashisht, Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jisshu Sengupta.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: December 24, 2020 10:01:13 am
Criminal Justice season 2Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: PR Handout)

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, is the second chapter of the courtroom drama series Criminal Justice. The Hotstar Specials show is spearheaded by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor reprises his role of lawyer Madhav Mishra tackling his next case. It also sees the return of Anupria Goenka as Nikhat Hussain attempting to unravel the new case.

Talking about returning as Madhav Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, “It feels great to come back as one of my favourite characters – Madhav Mishra. I won’t reveal too much information right now, so stay tuned for more.”

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors also stars Kirti Kulhari, Shilpa Shukla, Mita Vashisht, Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jisshu Sengupta among others.

The trailer of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors depicted Kirti Kulhari’s Anuradha Chandra, who has been arrested for her husband’s murder, taking the centre stage. It gives a sneak peek into lawyers rejecting her case, calling it an open-and-shut case, until small-time lawyer Madhav Mishra enters the scene. He sees it as an opportunity to earn a lot of money. Hence, begins Madhav and Anuradha’s fight against the system, which has pronounced her guilty even before the judge could.

The eight-part Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

10:01 (IST)24 Dec 2020
Watch Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors trailer

09:34 (IST)24 Dec 2020
Vikrant Massey wants to watch Criminal Justice Season Two

After the trailer launch of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Vikrant Massey, who played the lead role in season 1 of Criminal Justice, tweeted, "@TripathiiPankaj Last time at least maine saaf saaf deny toh kiya tha, lekin iss bar toh aapki client ne confess hi kar diya, evidence bhi hai aur eye-witness bhi. Kaise bachaenge Anu Chandra ko? Iss baar Mushkil hai, Mishraji! #CriminalJustice @DisneyplusHSVIP."

09:19 (IST)24 Dec 2020
It’s a dark world, says Kirti Kulhari
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

Sharing a still from Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Kirti Kulhari wrote, "It’s a dark dark world ... but not darker than the secrets that lie within #Anuchandra #jail #criminaljustice #behindcloseddoors Releasing tomorrow #24dec2020 @disneyplushotstarvip."

Speaking at Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors' trailer launch, Pankaj Tripathi drew similarities between him and Madhav Mishra. He said, "I am Madhav Mishra in some sense. Like he gets to deal with irrelevant, small cases in the show, I also used to get these small roles in movies which were irrelevant. I never expected this character to become so popular. People from my drama school, whose opinion I value, appreciated the role."

Kirti Kulhari, who joins the cast in the latest season, shared that Anuradha Chandra was a departure from all the "outspoken" characters she has previously played.

"Anuradha Chandra is an intense role, but she doesn’t have a voice of her own. It is a character which is quite contrasting to the outspoken roles I am known for. I have minimum dialogues in the show and most of the talking I will be doing through my silences and my eyes. The show is whydunnit instead of being a whodunnit drama," Kirti said.

