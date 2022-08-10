Criminal Justice Adhura Sach trailer: Pankaj Tripathi tackles his toughest case yet

Disney Plus Hotstar just dropped the trailer for the show, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. The Hotstar special sees Pankaj Tripathi reprising his role as the lawyer Madhav Mishra. In the trailer, he is presented with a tough case — a child star Zara Ahuja has been murdered and the prime suspect is her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

Pankaj Tripathi promises his biting wit in a tale of riveting mystery, while he himself has doubts and inhibitions about his own client. The series also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

Director Rohan Sippy, who is helming the series for a second time, said this season will be ‘bigger and better’, and also gives a hint of what is to come. “This season, we see Madhav Mishra come face-to-face with a strong-willed lawyer, Lekha, who keeps him on his toes constantly. I’m excited to see how audiences will receive this brand new season,” he said in a statement.

In a statement, actor Pankaj Tripathi, opened up about his character and said in a statement, “What makes Madhav Mishra relatable to audiences is that he comes across as everybody’s lawyer. His ability to simplify difficult concepts puts the one who is seeking counsel at ease. In Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, he becomes a versatile lawyer taking on different tasks for the client whose intent he’s unsure of.”

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad, who opposes Madhav Mishra in the court as Assistant Public Prosecutor Lekha, said that she had written a backstory to understand the various facets to her character. She also said that she made it a ‘discipline’ to read the script regularly, and so by the time she was on set, she had read the script about 150 times. “This is the second time I’m working with Pankaj Tripathi, and he is a walking masterclass on sets and one of the most graceful co-stars I have had,” she said.

The show will drop on August 26.