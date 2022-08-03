scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Criminal Justice 3 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra is set to fight his ‘toughest case’. Watch

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach teaser: Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Basu Prasad will face off in this Disney+ Hotstar legal drama.

Mumbai
August 3, 2022 12:28:24 pm
pankaj tripathi, criminal justicePankaj Tripathi plays Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice 3.

Pankaj Tripathi is set to be back in the courtroom on Criminal Justice, playing the effervescent Madhav Mishra. On Wednesday, Disney+ Hotstar dropped the teaser of the third season of its much-loved show. Titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, the show will see Madhav Mishra taking on assistant public prosecutor Lekha, played by Shweta Basu Prasad.

The short teaser video sees a woman approaching Pankaj Tripathi to fight her case. And while his opponent calls it a ‘simple and straight’ case, he assures her that there’s more to be read in it. While the face of his client or the subject of the case is not revealed, we see him going all out to protect her in the courtroom.

Talking about the new season, actor Pankaj Tripathi shared that he has always wanted to be ‘part of different kinds of stories’. In a statement, he added, “With the character of Madhav Mishra, I have been fortunate enough to explore them in Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice series across seasons. In the new season, he sets out on a new adventure where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to look out for in this season, with Madhav Mishra taking a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients.”

Also Read |Pankaj Tripathi confesses he has reached ‘saturation point’ in his career

Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, on his part added, “Criminal Justice is a marquee show that raises important questions for us all. The last two seasons overwhelming response proves how the show’s pragmatic storytelling reverberates with the audience strongly. As one of the most-watched titles on Disney+ Hotstar, we are excited to bring to the viewers an all-new chapter of Madhav Mishra’s fight for justice with Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.”

Also Read |Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his humble background, says he’ll never be able to ‘take a big loan to buy a fancy car or a huge home’

Rohan Sippy, who will direct Criminal Justice 3 said that Madhav Mishra will question the judiciary and its limits by revealing a never-before-seen side to our legal systems. “The new season captures his fight insightfully and sensitively in their rawest form,” he added.

The Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios drama series of the same name, Criminal Justice has earlier seen Vikrant Massey and Kirti Kulhari playing the lead role. The new season of the show will start streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

