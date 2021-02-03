Crashh trailer: Ekta Kapoor’s series tugs at the heartstrings

Ekta Kapoor said Crashh is loosely based on the 1997 series Bandhan.

On Wednesday, Ekta Kapoor took her audience on an emotional ride with the trailer of ALTBalaji’s upcoming drama titled Crashh. Starring Rohan Mehraa, Anushka Sen, Aditi Sharma and Kunj Anand, Crashh is directed by Kushal Zaveri.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Ekta clarified that Crashh is not an Indian adaptation of This Is Us. She said it is loosely based on the 1997 series Bandhan.

“It’s loosely based on a show I made in 1997 called Bandhan which was again based on an newspaper article I read about siblings who were separated due to illegal activities in an orphanage…here it is #crashh ..inseparable in childhood, pitted against each other by circumstances. This Valentine’s Day, Will ‘love’ bring them closer or push them further apart?,” the producer wrote.

The trailer suggests Crashh will be an emotional affair, ala Balaji style.

Talking about the series, Zain Imam said, “I love how the trailer captures the gist of the story so beautifully. How it makes it easy to have an understanding of the characters and their backgrounds. I love how the trailer alone gives you goosebumps.”

“I just loved the trailer. Seems like all our hard work has paid off. People are constantly calling and congratulating on the release of the trailer. I just can’t help being excited for the release of the show now. I am sure it’s going to be a huge hit,” Rohan Mehraa said in a statement.

Crashh will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from February 14 onwards.