Crash Landing On You Stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin expecting a baby boy in December

Korean drama Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, who announced their pregnancy in July, are expecting a baby boy. The actor-couple got married in March 2022.

Son Ye Jin’s agency made an official announcement about the gender of their baby. Korean tabloid Soompi wrote, “Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s child is a boy. The baby is due in December. Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth of her son.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

Earlier, Son Ye Jin took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy. She wrote, “Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health.. Be happy.”

According to reports, the actors fell in love while filming the show and eventually began dating after the show ended. On the work front, Hyun Bin was recently seen in the movie The Confidential Assignment 2.