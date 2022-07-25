scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Crash Course trailer: This Amazon Prime Video series has a Kota Factory hangover

Helmed by Vijay Maurya, Crash Course will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 9:37:10 pm
crash courseCrash Course will stream from August 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on Monday shared the first trailer of its upcoming original series Crash Course.

In the trailer, we see a bunch of students trying their best to achieve their academic goals, set mostly by parents and society. We also see them doing everything young students do.

The trailer suggests Crash Course will be a series on the lines of TVF’s Kota Factory.

Directed by Vijay Maurya, the show stars Annu Kapoor, Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

The official synopsis of Crash Course reads, “Crash Course is a drama series that follows the life of eight new students who have come to study in Kota’s two biggest, rival coaching institutes. The Ratanraj Jindal vs. Arvind Batra rivalry is an old one. They are the owners of the top institutes, hell-bent upon finishing the other to gain complete control of the education business in Kota. Their no-holds-barred rivalry is akin to a chess game. The pawns in this game are the students and the teachers. The 8 core students, Anil, Sathya, Aviral, Rakesh, Vidhi, Shanaya, Tejal and Nikki, represent half a million students that throng the city of Kota every year with their dreams and ambitions. Their student life is full of fun and camaraderie in the beginning but slowly the pressures and the competition intensifies. The show follows the journey of these students as they find friendship, experience first love, heartbreaks, peer pressure, and lose the innocence of youth.”

Also Read |Kota Factory S2 review: TVF aces the sequel test

Speaking about his experience of helming the series, Vijay Maurya said in a statement, “Crash Course is a true labour of love. It is a story that is thought-provoking, entertaining and engrossing. The series gives a well-rounded perspective into the lives of students and the joys and struggles they are faced with as they navigate adulthood while battling family and peer pressure in a highly competitive environment. With Crash Course, I have not only had the privilege to direct actors like Annu ji, Bhanu, Udit, Bidita and Pranay – each of whom are undoubtedly powerful performers, but also work with an array of fresh talented actors who have given it their all and gotten into the skin of their characters.”

Crash Course will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
Mosque near Qutub Minar protected monument, Centre tells HC; Delhi Waqf Board challenges

Mosque near Qutub Minar protected monument, Centre tells HC; Delhi Waqf Board challenges

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam
On his birth anniversary

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, 10 celebrity photos
Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement