Crash Course trailer: This Amazon Prime Video series has a Kota Factory hangover

July 25, 2022 9:37:10 pm
Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on Monday shared the first trailer of its upcoming original series Crash Course.
In the trailer, we see a bunch of students trying their best to achieve their academic goals, set mostly by parents and society. We also see them doing everything young students do.
The trailer suggests Crash Course will be a series on the lines of TVF’s Kota Factory.
Directed by Vijay Maurya, the show stars Annu Kapoor, Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag.
The official synopsis of Crash Course reads, “Crash Course is a drama series that follows the life of eight new students who have come to study in Kota’s two biggest, rival coaching institutes. The Ratanraj Jindal vs. Arvind Batra rivalry is an old one. They are the owners of the top institutes, hell-bent upon finishing the other to gain complete control of the education business in Kota. Their no-holds-barred rivalry is akin to a chess game. The pawns in this game are the students and the teachers. The 8 core students, Anil, Sathya, Aviral, Rakesh, Vidhi, Shanaya, Tejal and Nikki, represent half a million students that throng the city of Kota every year with their dreams and ambitions. Their student life is full of fun and camaraderie in the beginning but slowly the pressures and the competition intensifies. The show follows the journey of these students as they find friendship, experience first love, heartbreaks, peer pressure, and lose the innocence of youth.”
Speaking about his experience of helming the series, Vijay Maurya said in a statement, “Crash Course is a true labour of love. It is a story that is thought-provoking, entertaining and engrossing. The series gives a well-rounded perspective into the lives of students and the joys and struggles they are faced with as they navigate adulthood while battling family and peer pressure in a highly competitive environment. With Crash Course, I have not only had the privilege to direct actors like Annu ji, Bhanu, Udit, Bidita and Pranay – each of whom are undoubtedly powerful performers, but also work with an array of fresh talented actors who have given it their all and gotten into the skin of their characters.”
Crash Course will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.
