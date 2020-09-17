Crackdown trailer: Saqib Saleem goes all guns blazing

Saqib Saleem and Iqbal Khan in a still from Crackdown's trailer.

The trailer of Voot Select’s original web series Crackdown is out. Going by the trailer, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial seems to be a thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. It is backed by an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia.

Saqib’s Riyaz Pathan, Iqbal’s Zorawar Kalra and Rajesh’s Ashwini Rao work for the Secret Unit Directorate of Operations whose only mission is “to eliminate the threat before it eliminates us.” They are threatened by a Pakistani officer, played by Ankur Bhatia, who leaves them with two options, either to save their agents or protect the citizens of the country from terrorist attacks. Shriya’s Divya seems a bit shady, and it is difficult to say which side she is on.

Abhishek Bachchan released the trailer of Crackdown on Twitter and wrote, “A blockbuster in the form of a show! So proud to show you all the trailer of my friend #ApoorvaLakhia’s new show: #CrackdownOnVoot. It’s streaming from 23rd Sept on @VootSelect– and I can’t wait.”

Crackdown starts streaming on September 23.

