Crackdown teaser: Saqib Saleem, Ankur Bhatia star in Voot Select’s action-packed thriller

Crackdown will stream on Voot Select on September 23.

The teaser of Voot Select’s original web series Crackdown is out. Directed by Shootout at Lokhandwala and Haseena Parkar fame Apoorva Lakhia, the thriller features Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia in the lead roles.

The one-minute-long teaser looks intriguing from the word go. With gunshots, chase sequences, blasts and fistfights, Crackdown seems to be packed with all the elements of an exciting binge-watch. Actor Ankur Bhatia, who was last seen in Disney plus Hotstar’s Aarya, appears as the antagonist who challenges the Indian security agencies to either save their agents or the citizens of the country.

Meanwhile, Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan and Rajesh Tailang’s characters are saving the nation from a conspiracy which may jeopardise the national security. Nothing much has been revealed about the female characters played by Shriya Pilgaonkar and Waluscha. But from the look of it, Crackdown seems to be shot at a grand scale.

Amitabh Bachchan, a close friend of director Lakhia took to Twitter to reveal the teaser of the Voot Select original. “T 3657 – Happy to reveal #CrackdownOnVoot, my friend #lakhiaapoorva’s new show on @vootselect. All the very best Apu!” he tweeted.

