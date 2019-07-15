Toggle Menu
Courteney Cox to produce and star in Netflix series Last Chance U breakouthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/courteney-cox-to-star-produce-netflix-last-chance-u-breakout-5829859/

Courteney Cox to produce and star in Netflix series Last Chance U breakout

Based on the life of Last Chance U breakout Brittany Wagner, the Netflix series, which returns for its third season, is Courteney Cox's first regular role since Cougar Town wrapped in 2015.

Courteney Cox to star in, produce series on Netflix
Netflix’s Last Chance U returns for a third installment on July 19. (Photo: Courtney Cox/Instagram)

Courteney Cox is set to feature in and executive produce a series based on the life of Last Chance U breakout Brittany Wagner.

According to Deadline, the series is Cox’s first regular role since Cougar Town wrapped in 2015.

The series is in works at Spectrum Originals.

Netflix’s Last Chance U, which returns for a third installment on July 19, focuses on the coaches, players, and staff at a powerhouse community college football team.

The first two seasons took place at East Mississippi Community College, where Wagner served as the academic advisor for the student-athletes.

Advertising

Wagner became a fan favourite for her passion and dedication towards the players.

She has since left East Mississippi to form her own company and become a motivational speaker.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shah Rukh Khan to receive another honourary doctorate
2 It’s a wonderful ride: Lance Barber on playing Sheldon Cooper’s father
3 Nawab Shah to join the cast of Rajinikanth’s Darbar?