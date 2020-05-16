Coronavirus, Explained review: A cogent, concise explainer of the COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus, Explained is a spinoff of Netflix’s Explained docu-series. (Photo: Netflix) Coronavirus, Explained is a spinoff of Netflix’s Explained docu-series. (Photo: Netflix)

The world can be too overwhelming right now. The coronavirus outbreak has spread across pretty much every country across the globe, and while the rate of infection is slowing down, experts believe we will not be completely out of danger until a vaccine is developed.

Wish to make sense of this virus called SARS-CoV-2, its origin, the disease it causes (called COVID-19), relief efforts surrounding it by governments, NGOs, individuals, the challenges and so on? The Netflix documentary series Coronavirus, Explained has you covered.

Narrated by JK Simmons with his characteristically deep and sort of comforting voice, there is only one episode from the series that is out yet. It explores all that I mentioned above in a concise manner — around 26 minutes to be precise.

And mostly, it succeeds. There is a great use of hard, reliable data to explain, quite lucidly, everything about the topic.

Originally, the series was about coronavirus in general (and not this specific coronavirus that has brought the world to a standstill), but after the pandemic came to light, the producers decided to focus on COVID-19. But there is quite a bit of information about other infectious diseases as well, and how this outbreak compares to them.

Overall, Coronavirus, Explained is a must-watch if you are unfamiliar with the topic or only have a superficial understanding.

