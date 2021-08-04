Control Z Season 2, Cooking with Paris, 76: What to watch on August 4

August 4, 2021 8:33:00 am
From a Spanish thriller to a reality cooking show with Paris Hilton, here are the movies and shows which have hit OTT platforms today.
Title
Platform
Language
|Control Z: Season 2
|Netflix
|Spanish
|Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
|Netflix
|English
|Cooking with Paris
|Netflix
|English
|76
|Netflix
|English, Igbo
|Cocaine Cowboys: The King of Miami
|Netflix
|English
Control Z Season 2: Netflix
Imagine your life’s deepest secrets being shared across your school like it is no big deal. When a similar thing starts to happen at her school, the usually quiet and introverted Sofia takes it upon herself to uncover the disguise of the mischief-maker. This is the kind of binge-able content Netflix got known for in the first place.
Cooking with Paris: Netflix
The hit noughties celebrity Paris Hilton is making a comeback to the small screen with a cooking show, which promises to be a complete delight.
76: Netflix
The official synopsis of this movie reads, “When her husband is accused of taking part in an attempted military coup, a pregnant woman’s life takes an emotional turn. Inspired by true events.”
Cocaine Cowboys The King of Miami: Netflix
This American show is about two fast friends and high-school dropouts who end up becoming the biggest drug lords of Miami. Fast and thrilling, this is sure to keep you hooked to your screens.
Car Masters Rust to Riches Season 3: Netflix
Perfect for all petrolheads, the official synopsis of this series reads, “The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.”
