Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Control Z Season 2, Cooking with Paris, 76: What to watch on August 4

From a Spanish high-school thriller to a mouth-watering cooking series, here's what you should watch on OTT platforms today.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 8:33:00 am
what to watchYour daily streaming fix. (Photo: Netflix)

From a Spanish thriller to a reality cooking show with Paris Hilton, here are the movies and shows which have hit OTT platforms today.

Title

Platform 

Language
Control Z: Season 2 Netflix Spanish
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 Netflix English
Cooking with Paris Netflix English
76 Netflix English, Igbo
Cocaine Cowboys: The King of Miami Netflix English

Control Z Season 2: Netflix

Imagine your life’s deepest secrets being shared across your school like it is no big deal. When a similar thing starts to happen at her school, the usually quiet and introverted Sofia takes it upon herself to uncover the disguise of the mischief-maker. This is the kind of binge-able content Netflix got known for in the first place.

Cooking with Paris: Netflix

The hit noughties celebrity Paris Hilton is making a comeback to the small screen with a cooking show, which promises to be a complete delight.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

76: Netflix

The official synopsis of this movie reads, “When her husband is accused of taking part in an attempted military coup, a pregnant woman’s life takes an emotional turn. Inspired by true events.”

Cocaine Cowboys The King of Miami: Netflix

This American show is about two fast friends and high-school dropouts who end up becoming the biggest drug lords of Miami. Fast and thrilling, this is sure to keep you hooked to your screens.

Car Masters Rust to Riches Season 3: Netflix

Perfect for all petrolheads, the official synopsis of this series reads, “The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.”

