Coming 2 America trailer: The sequel to Eddie Murphy film promises laughs aplenty

A trailer of Eddie Murphy-starrer Coming 2 America is out. The comedian-actor makes a comeback in one of his most beloved roles — Akeem Joffer of Zamunda — who, now a king, is back in America.

Akeem discovers that he has a son in America, specifically in Queens. Wanting to honour his father’s wish to make his son the Crown Prince, Akeem once again heads for America to find his son and take him to Zamunda.

The trailer promises lots of laughter, and if the trailer is anything to go by, the sequel might be even funnier than the original. It is time for the classic Murphy to return. We did see flashes of his brilliance in Dolemite Is My Name, a film which proved that the actor has still got the goods.

Craig Brewer directs a screenplay by Kenya Barris, Barry W Blaustein, and David Sheffield.

The movie also stars Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones.

The official synopsis reads, “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.”

Coming 2 America will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.