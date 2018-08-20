Comicstaan winner Nishant Suri: My life has changed completely after the show

Comicstaan was judged by Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Naveen Richard and Kaneez Surka. Comicstaan was judged by Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Naveen Richard and Kaneez Surka.

After nine weeks, Nishant Suri was announced as the winner of Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan on Friday. While Nishant took home the prize money of Rs 10 lakh, Rahul Dua and Prashasti Singh were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively.

Stating that the feeling seems unreal at the moment, Nishant, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “Initially, when I took up the show, I was very confident. But once we started rolling, it really got tough. Also, I dropped down the leaderboard after a couple of weeks, and that hit my confidence. I was really not expecting to win. It was really a roller coaster ride for me. But I am really happy to have emerged as the champion.”

He added, “Rahul was a really strong competition. Being in the same circuit in Delhi, I have known him for a couple of years. He is a very funny guy. I really thought he would win. But when my name was announced, I was jumping with joy, but only from the inside (laughs).”

Every episode of Comicstaan saw contestants being mentored in a specific genre of comedy. When we asked Nishant on the genre he loved and found most difficult, he said, “The ‘comedy of terrors’ was really nerve-wracking, and it even showed in my performance. As for the one I loved, it was ‘alternative comedy’. I think if it wasn’t for the show, I wouldn’t have ever tried doing it. So it was a very unique and fun experience.”

The Noida-based star also shared, “It was so challenging to write and prep up a set in just a week. And it was different genres every time. Thankfully, all the contestants were together in it. We would give each other honest feedback and suggestions and that really helped. I think I have never worked this hard in my life. And to finally get rewarded with the title, it feels satisfying.”

Talking about his journey, Nishant said, “I am an engineer and was working in Bangalore. Soon, I started photography and was covering weddings. I have always been a funny guy and that’s when I decided to give stand-up a chance. I used to do photography to earn money and open mics to fulfill my passion. Thankfully, my parents have been really supportive and told me to do what my heart wants to do.”

“Life has completely changed for me, thanks to Comicstaan. A few months back no one knew me, and now I am giving interviews. I feel excited and happy. As of now, I want to focus on gigs, and let’s see what’s in store for me next,” he added.

Comicstaan streamed on Amazon Prime Video and is already gearing up for the next season. Hosted by Sumukhi Suresh and Abish Mathew, the one-of-a-kind digital reality show was judged by Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Naveen Richard and Kaneez Surka. As per reports, Zakir Khan will join the team as a judge in season 2.

