Comicstaan gets renewed for a second season

Comistaan is the most successful Prime Original series ever in India. Comistaan is the most successful Prime Original series ever in India.

Amazon Prime Video’s original series Comicstaan has been renewed for a second season. Comicstaan is a reality web series featuring famous stand-up comedians hunting for fresh talent in the domain. It is hosted by Abish Mathew and Sumukhi and the jury consists of comics like Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Kaneez Surka, and Naveen Richard. As per the latest development, Zakir Khan has joined the series for its next season. Zakir also appeared in Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, another Prime Video original produced by Only Much Louder (OML), which is also behind Comicstaan.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement, “We are delighted to bring a second season of this exceptional series that discovers and mentors new comedy talent in India.” Out of a total of 9 episodes that would be released on the streaming service as part of season 1, 7 are already available. One new episode is released every Friday.

“Our customers’ response to the series is the key factor in our enthusiasm to bring our audience another season – with indeed a fresh dose of laughter, jokes and even more fresh comic talent.”

Dhruv Sheth, Managing Partner, Only Much Louder (OML), said, “Comicstaan was one of the most exciting projects for us in the past year and we are extremely thrilled and elated that it has been renewed for a second season so early to the launch of the first. We are going bigger and better in Season two.”

Amazon has vivified the production of original content to compete with Netflix worldwide. It bought the TV rights to The Lord of the Rings for a whopping 250 million dollars last year. In India, too, the retail giant is upping the ante and making more locally produced original web series. Comicstaan, according to a press release, is the most successful Prime Original series ever in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd