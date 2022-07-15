Comicstaan 3: Find out who won the Amazon Prime Video stand-up comedy show

Standup comedy show Comicstaan dropped its third season today. The Amazon Prime Video original series is judged by Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh and Kenny Sebastian. With an alteration in the format, Comicstaan 3 also saw seven mentors joining the team to train the top eight in different genres every week. And after a long tough battle, the comedians who emerged as the finalists are Shreya Priyam, Aashish Solanki, Aman Jotwani and Gurleen Pannu.

*Spoiler Alert*

After a tough seven rounds with different mentors, the finalists were given a chance to perform live at The Royal Opera House, in front of a packed audience. Apart from their scores and the judges, the mentors too got a chance to mark their favourite contestants. And with an average of 9.1, Aashish Solanki was announced as the winner, while Gurleen Pannu emerged as the runner-up. Aman Jotwani and Shreya Priyam stood in third and fourth place, respectively.

Celebrating his big win, Aashish shared a heartfelt note for his father in Hindi, where he thanked him for supporting his ‘hatke’ career. He also shared a picture of his father with the Comicstaan 3 trophy.

Host Kusha Kapila, congratulating the winner wrote on his post, “Finally. Is post aur is din ka kabse intezaar tha 🔥.” Judge Neeti Palta added, “Heads up. I’m going to hug you the next time I see you”. His fans and followers also shared heartfelt congratulatory messages on his big win.

In another post, Aashish mentioned how he had got rejected in the previous season. Sharing an Instagram chat with Comicstaan’s official Instagram page which sent him a promotional video, he wrote, “Got rejected in season 2, then killed it in season 3. @comicstaan mera ego hurt ni karne ka.”

The winner is from Delhi and has been actively been associated with comedy clubs for more than five years. He has also been touring with his show ‘Good Boy Better Show’ for a long time now.

The mentors this season were Sapan Verma, Prashashti Singh, Anu Menon, Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramanium, Kanan Gill and Aadar Malik. Hosted by Kusha Kapila and Abish Mathew, Comicstaan 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.