scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Comicstaan 3 trailer: Rohan Joshi roasting judges will leave you ROFLing

The trailer of comedy show Comicstaan 3 is out. While contestants seem to be impressive, it's the mentors' performances that leave you in splits.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 7, 2022 3:24:26 pm
Comicstaan 3Comicstaan 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday dropped the trailer of Comicstaan 3, and from the looks of it, the show is set to leave you ROFLing. While Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian turn judges, the eight-episode comedy show will be hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila.

As per the new format, the top eight contestants, picked from across the nation, will be trained in a different genre of comedy by seven mentors — Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon — each week.

Also Read |Biswa Kalyan Rath: After Comicstaan, my friends began respecting me a little more

The trailer gives a glimpse of the performances of the contestants. Jokes about generation gap and homosexuality are cracked, while some talk about their funny real life experiences. Apart from the contestants, the mentors too will take to the stage to present a hilarious act. In the video, we see Rohan Joshi, who will train contestants in ‘roast comedy’, crack jokes on the host and even judges. The contestants seem to be quite an impressive lot as the judges, on many occasions, are seen giving them a standing ovation.

Talking about returning to Comicstaan, Zakir Khan in a statement said that he is absolutely ‘thrilled’. “There is certain rawness in each of the eight contestants we have this time. I must say that I am really impressed with their growth during the course of this season, as they tested themselves on various genres of comedy. I have been associated with Amazon Prime Video in more ways than one, and this feels like home for me,” he added.

Best of Express Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33-month salary ov...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33-month salary ov...
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
Newsmaker | Transport business to casinos, in driver’s seat and out...Premium
Newsmaker | Transport business to casinos, in driver’s seat and out...
More Premium Stories >>

Calling the show extremely important to the stand-up comedy scene, Kenny Sebastian said, “It’s a place for comedians to get a massive leg up in the business. The best part is that the quality of writing and performance has gone a notch higher in the third season. I thoroughly enjoyed judging their performances, and I cannot wait for the audiences to enjoy it too.”

Starting July 15, Comicstaan 3 is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Amsterdam to Poland, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Bawaal
From Amsterdam to Poland, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement