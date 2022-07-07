Comicstaan 3 trailer: Rohan Joshi roasting judges will leave you ROFLing

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday dropped the trailer of Comicstaan 3, and from the looks of it, the show is set to leave you ROFLing. While Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian turn judges, the eight-episode comedy show will be hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila.

As per the new format, the top eight contestants, picked from across the nation, will be trained in a different genre of comedy by seven mentors — Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon — each week.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the performances of the contestants. Jokes about generation gap and homosexuality are cracked, while some talk about their funny real life experiences. Apart from the contestants, the mentors too will take to the stage to present a hilarious act. In the video, we see Rohan Joshi, who will train contestants in ‘roast comedy’, crack jokes on the host and even judges. The contestants seem to be quite an impressive lot as the judges, on many occasions, are seen giving them a standing ovation.

Talking about returning to Comicstaan, Zakir Khan in a statement said that he is absolutely ‘thrilled’. “There is certain rawness in each of the eight contestants we have this time. I must say that I am really impressed with their growth during the course of this season, as they tested themselves on various genres of comedy. I have been associated with Amazon Prime Video in more ways than one, and this feels like home for me,” he added.

Calling the show extremely important to the stand-up comedy scene, Kenny Sebastian said, “It’s a place for comedians to get a massive leg up in the business. The best part is that the quality of writing and performance has gone a notch higher in the third season. I thoroughly enjoyed judging their performances, and I cannot wait for the audiences to enjoy it too.”

Starting July 15, Comicstaan 3 is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.