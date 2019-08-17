Comicstaan 2 winner Samay Raina: It was strategy to save my best for the last

On Friday, Samay Raina and Aakash Gupta were announced as the winners of Comicstaan 2. The stand-up reality show also had Sumit Sourav, Supriya Joshi and Raunak Rajani as the finalists. Samay hails from Kashmir but grew up in Hyderabad. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the 21-year-old shared that he has appeared for his final exams and still waiting for his results.

Did you expect to win Comicstaan 2?

I always wanted to win it. I had planned to keep my best act for my final performance. It was a tight set and I was sure I would at least end in the top three with that. I gave my best and the strategy worked for me.

Who do you think was a tough competition for you?

Aakash Gupta was a competition for sure. Also, Shreeja Chaturvedi was tough but she didn’t reach the finale, so competition automatically decreased. But even Sumit Sourav was an unpredictable contestant. He was a dark horse and could have beaten all of us.

Anything you learnt from your co-winner Aakash Gupta?

I learnt a lot from everyone. As for Aakash, I did get to learn how to use the entire body on stage. He is a master of act out and voice modulation, and I did learn that from him.

Why did you participate in Comicstaan 2?

Because I wanted my voice to be heard. I wanted to connect with people and showcase my style. I think I managed to do that as people are coming for my shows. I am also getting new opportunities and it’s all going good. Let’s see what life holds ahead for me.

Which has been the toughest round for you?

The sketch round. I had no experience of acting and so it was the most challening part.

Since you and Aakash both won, who gets to keep the trophy?

(Laughs) The day the winner was announced, there was one trophy but they eventually made another one. So now we both have one each.

Hosted by Abish Mathew and Urooj Shaikh, Comicstaan 2 had Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh and Zakir Khan and Neeti Palta as the mentor-judges.