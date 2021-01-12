Comics to read before watching WandaVision

WandaVision promises to be the weirdest Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever been, and the trailers and TV spots reinforce that impression. Wanda Maximoff and Vision appear to be trapped in another reality that resembles the world of classic sitcoms.

Also, Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War and here, he is very much alive. Is he a figment of Wanda’s imagination? Did she conjure him out of thin air by using her reality manipulation powers? There are several unanswered questions.

The comics may help. Although WandaVision is not a direct adaptation of any storyline, it does seem to take inspiration from a few comics. Here are a few comic storylines you can check out to prepare for the show.

House of M (2005)

In House of M, Wanda, who suffers a mental breakdown, changes reality to reunite with her lost children. The world in WandaVision is almost certainly a fantasy brought to life by Wanda. Note that she can change reality not just in her mind, but actual reality.

The Vision (2015-2016)

In this storyline, Vision is attempting to be a human and is living in the suburbs with his wife and children, who he built himself. However, things take a turn for the worse.

Vision and the Scarlet Witch (1982)

Like WandaVision, in Vision and the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff and Vision are living in New Jersey suburbs. The two face demonic enemies during Halloween, which also seems to have some importance in WandaVision.

Vision Quest (1989)

In this tragic storyline, Vision is kidnapped and disassembled by an international network of spies and scientists who consider him a threat to the world. Vision is later rebuilt by Hank Pym, but his humanity is gone, and he does not recognise Wanda and their children. A grieving Wanda learns that the children themselves aren’t real but were made by her using the demon Mephisto’s soul. The trailer of WandaVision shows Wanda giving birth to twins.