Comedy Premium League: Netflix promises a comedy show that ‘not only tickles your funny bone, but also fractures it’

Netflix has announced a new comedy series titled Comedy Premium League. It features sixteen comedians, divided into four teams, who are competing to become comedy champions. The trailer of the show promises non-stop entertainment.

In the trailer, host Prajakta Koli reveals that the audience should prepare themselves for “hundreds of jokes over multiple comedy formats” such as improv, skit, stand-up, punchlines, presentation comedy and roast. Koli also proclaims, “It’s a comedy show that not only tickles your funny bone but also fractures it.”

The four teams which will be competing for the winner’s title are Lovable Langoors (Amit Tandon, Samay Raina, Rytasha Rathore and Aadar Malik), Naazuk Nevle (Mallika Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Urooj Ashfaq and Rahul Dua), Gharelu Gilaharis (Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka and Aakash Gupta) and IDGAF Iguanas (Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Sumaira Shaikh).

The high point of the trailer is the appearance of filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, who takes a dig at himself and leaves everyone in splits.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Gear up for a competition where no joke is off-limits, no friendship is sacred and all that matters is the title of the best comedy team.”

Comedy Premium League will start streaming from August 20 on Netflix.