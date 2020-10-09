Comedy Couple trailer: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad star in easy-breezy rom-com

Comedy Couple releases on ZEE5 on October 21.

The trailer of Nachiket Samant directorial Comedy Couple is out. The film stars Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pooja Bedi, Rajesh Tailang and Pranay Manchanda among others.

A young comic Deep Sharma (Saleem) marries a stand-up comedian Zoya Batra (Prasad). Together, they set the stage on fire with their spot-on comic timing. But their relationship takes a turn for the worse when Deep’s habit of lying is exposed.

Comedy Couple appears to be a light-hearted romantic comedy which comes as a breather from the intense and gory content on streaming platforms. Rajesh Tailang and Pooja Bedi as parents of Deep and Zoya, respectively, is a smart addition to the film. Watching Tailang do comedy comes as a surprise as until now we have seen the actor ace intense roles.

Talking about his character during the trailer launch, Saqib Saleem shared, “Deep is a very relatable guy. I could find a Deep in me and in a lot of my friends. He lies in life about small things just to sort out difficult situations and make his and his loved ones’ lives easier.” The actor also shared how Comedy Couple comes at a time when there is “dearth of light and breezy content.”

Rajesh Tailang, last seen in Voot Select’s crime thriller Crackdown, feels lucky to finally play a comic role. “People only offer me intense roles. But I am more than happy to do comedy. I was waiting to work during the lockdown and then Comedy Couple came to me. It was such a relief to get back to work with a comedy film.”

Produced by Yoodlee Films, Comedy Couple premieres on ZEE5 Premium on October 21.

