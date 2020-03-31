Comedian Nishant Tanwar pledges to financially support colleagues from stand-up community

Nishant Tanwar was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Gaadi Tera Bhai Chalayega. (Photo: Nishant Tanwar/Instagram) Nishant Tanwar was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Gaadi Tera Bhai Chalayega. (Photo: Nishant Tanwar/Instagram)

Comedian Nishant Tanwar, known by pseudonym Joke Singh, has announced that he will financially assist his fellow colleagues during the coronavirus crisis. Nishant was last seen on Amazon’s special Gaadi Tera Bhai Chalayega.

Tanwar shared on Instagram, “As we all know that the Corona situation has affected our live shows, tours, tapings, writing assignments and we don’t know for how long this is going to stay. This has resulted in loss of earnings for all of us. Some of us are fortunate enough to have enough savings to get through it. But there are many others who don’t and are dependent on regular monthly shows. The open micers, producers, organisers.”

The comedian, who’s also a founding member of Delhi’s Improv Premier League, said he understood how difficult it is for comics to keep themselves financially secure while chasing their dreams in a city like Mumbai and hence, he wished to help his colleagues, who are finding it difficult to access even essentials.

“When I started doing stand up full time, I had many rough patches for a very long time. It’s not easy to chase your dream and make ends meet at the same time. Some of you stay with your family or have a day job and aren’t worried about the cash flow as much… However I am sure some of you had to leave your home, city and migrate to some bigger city to get more stage time and mics. This is for you.

“I wish to offer support to all the hustling comics (open micers) out there. Share your bank account details and I’ll transfer the funds online. I’d like to do this with as many comics and as many times as I can, in my capacity to ensure that you have funds for essentials like groceries & your daily needs,” Tanwar said.

He added that he will keep the identity of the person reaching out to him private, and that this help should not be considered a loan.

“This is not a Loan. You don’t have to thank me. You don’t have to even know me personally. I will not share your name with anyone. It will be done online. So you can literally be anywhere. Comedy has given me more than I could ever dream of. I owe a lot to this community. I wish I could do more in this crisis situation but this is the least I can offer to do right now.

“Please don’t hesitate in reaching out for help. If we don’t know each other it’s only because I am an introvert and not good at starting conversations. So if you are also an introvert like me and not sure how to reach out to me, just text me a ‘hi’ or ‘hello’ and we’ll take it from there. Please spread the word so it can reach out to comics who may need our support. I hope to see you on stage whenever all this is over. Stay safe. Thank you,” he concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd