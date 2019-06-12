Collin Chou to star in Netflix film The Half of It

Toggle Menu
Collin Chou starrer The Half of It revolves around the struggles of an immigrant family against the backdrop of an American-esque teenage angst romantic comedy.

Collin Chou, best known for The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, is set to feature in rom-com The Half of It.

The Netflix film will be directed by Alice Wu, reported Deadline.

The project, which is a follow-up to Wu’s 2004 film Saving Face, revolves around the struggles of an immigrant family against the backdrop of an American-esque teenage angst romantic comedy.

Chou will play Edwin Chiu, a struggling immigrant father to Leah Lewis’ Ellie.

Ellie was a highly educated engineer whose promising career was compromised by Edwin’s poor English speaking skills when he moved to the US.

He takes up the job as a station manager of the local train depot to provide for his daughter, but poor pay hinders his ability to move up the ladder.

Wu is the writer and co-producer on the film.

Anthony Bregman and M Blair Breard are also producing with executive producers Erica Matlin and Greg Zuk.

