Collin Chou to star in Netflix film The Half of It

Collin Chou, best known for The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, is set to feature in rom-com The Half of It.

The Netflix film will be directed by Alice Wu, reported Deadline.

The project, which is a follow-up to Wu’s 2004 film Saving Face, revolves around the struggles of an immigrant family against the backdrop of an American-esque teenage angst romantic comedy.

Chou will play Edwin Chiu, a struggling immigrant father to Leah Lewis’ Ellie.

Ellie was a highly educated engineer whose promising career was compromised by Edwin’s poor English speaking skills when he moved to the US.

He takes up the job as a station manager of the local train depot to provide for his daughter, but poor pay hinders his ability to move up the ladder.

Wu is the writer and co-producer on the film.

Anthony Bregman and M Blair Breard are also producing with executive producers Erica Matlin and Greg Zuk.