College Romance Season 2 trailer: The gang is back with its college shenanigans

The trailer of College Romance Season 2 was released on Friday. In the second installment, actors Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora and Shreya Mehta reprise their roles of Trippy, Naira, Karan, Bagga and Deepika, respectively.

The trailer shows that as their college shenanigans continue, their friendship also faces the test of time. The coming-of-age series seems to deal with all that we have encountered during college days. The audience can expect more drama, romance and fun in the latest season.

College Romance debuted in 2018. The first season received a lot of love from youngsters for its relatable plot and funny dialogues.

Directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, College Romance Season 2 will premiere on SonyLIV and TVF Play soon.