Collar Bomb, State of Siege Temple Attack: What to watch on July 9

July 9, 2021 8:19:43 am
This Friday be prepared to witness a plethora of new web series and movies on OTT platforms. From the crime thriller Collar Bomb to Manju Warrier horror-thriller Chathur Mukham, there is something for the fans of every genre. We list all the interesting titles that will release today.
|
Title
|
Platform
|
Language
|Collar Bomb
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|Hindi
|State of Siege: Temple Attack
|ZEE5
|Hindi
|Virgin River: Season 3
|Netflix
|English
|Chathur Mukham
|ZEE5
|Malayalam
|NOMIS
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Atypical: Season 4
|Netflix
|English
|The Cook of Castamar
|Netflix
|English
|Biohackers: Season 2
|Netflix
|English
|How I Became a Superhero
|Netflix
|French
|Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
|Netflix
|Korean
|The Water Man
|Netflix
|English
|Last Summer
|Netflix
|English
|Luxe Listings Sydney S1
|Amazon Prime Video
|English
|One For All
|BookMyShow Stream
|Spanish
|NOMIS
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Ali and Nino
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Wife of a Spy
|BookMyShow Stream
|Japanese
|Fahrenheit 11/9
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Crrush
|ZEE5
|Telugu
|Ladies & Gentlemen
|ZEE5
|Bengali
|Thanda
|ZEE5
|Bengali
|Contract
|ZEE5
|Bengali
|Jodi Kintu Toubo
|ZEE5
|Bengali
Collar Bomb: Disney Plus Hotstar
Dnyanesh Zoting directorial crime thriller features Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role along with actors Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav in prominent roles. The film is centred around Sheirgill’s character Manoj Hesi who is a celebrated cop. His life takes a turn when he is made to commit a series of crimes by a suicide bomber who threatens to blow up a school. Meanwhile, Hesi’s dark past also gets unveiled.
State of Siege Temple Attack: ZEE5
Akshaye Khanna’s digital debut is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, the film is a follow-up to State of Siege: 26/11, a miniseries that revolved around the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It also stars Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode, Manjari Fadnnis, and Akshay Oberoi. From the trailer, the film looked like an engaging thriller.
Virgin River Season 3: Netflix
Netflix’s drama Virgin River is returning with its third season. The second season ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the viewers with many questions. The official description of the show reads, “Mel Monroe and her loved ones are back and facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more. Starring Alexandra Brekenridge, Martin Henderson and Tim Matheson, season 3 of Virgin River premieres July 9, 2021 on Netflix.”
Chathur Mukham: ZEE5
The Manju Warrier techno horror thriller is jointly directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V from a script penned by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian. The film also stars Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Babu Annur, Shyamaprasad and Rony David. It opened in the theaters in April to positive reviews from critics before theatres were shut down due to the second wave of coronavirus.
NOMIS: BookMyShow Stream
David Raymond’s action thriller stars Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario and Brendan Fletcher in the lead roles. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A weathered Lieutenant, his police force, and a local vigilante are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who’s linked to years of female abductions and murders.”
