Friday, July 09, 2021
Collar Bomb, State of Siege Temple Attack: What to watch on July 9

From the crime thriller Collar Bomb to Manju Warrier horror-thriller Chathur Mukham, there is something for the fans of every genre.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
July 9, 2021 8:19:43 am
Your daily streaming fix.

This Friday be prepared to witness a plethora of new web series and movies on OTT platforms. From the crime thriller Collar Bomb to Manju Warrier horror-thriller Chathur Mukham, there is something for the fans of every genre. We list all the interesting titles that will release today.

Title

Platform 

Language
Collar Bomb Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi
State of Siege: Temple Attack ZEE5 Hindi
Virgin River: Season 3 Netflix English
Chathur Mukham ZEE5 Malayalam
NOMIS BookMyShow Stream English
Atypical: Season 4 Netflix English
The Cook of Castamar Netflix English
Biohackers: Season 2 Netflix English
How I Became a Superhero Netflix French
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach Netflix Korean
The Water Man Netflix English
Last Summer Netflix English
Luxe Listings Sydney S1 Amazon Prime Video English
One For All BookMyShow Stream Spanish
Ali and Nino BookMyShow Stream English
Wife of a Spy BookMyShow Stream Japanese
Fahrenheit 11/9 BookMyShow Stream English
Crrush ZEE5 Telugu
Ladies & Gentlemen ZEE5 Bengali
Thanda ZEE5 Bengali
Contract ZEE5 Bengali
Jodi Kintu Toubo ZEE5 Bengali

Collar Bomb: Disney Plus Hotstar

Collar Bomb Collar Bomb will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Dnyanesh Zoting directorial crime thriller features Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role along with actors Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav in prominent roles. The film is centred around Sheirgill’s character Manoj Hesi who is a celebrated cop. His life takes a turn when he is made to commit a series of crimes by a suicide bomber who threatens to blow up a school. Meanwhile, Hesi’s dark past also gets unveiled.

State of Siege Temple Attack: ZEE5

State of Siege: Temple Attack trailer Akshaye Khanna in State of Siege: Temple Attack.

Akshaye Khanna’s digital debut is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, the film is a follow-up to State of Siege: 26/11, a miniseries that revolved around the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It also stars Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode, Manjari Fadnnis, and Akshay Oberoi. From the trailer, the film looked like an engaging thriller.

Virgin River Season 3: Netflix

Netflix’s drama Virgin River is returning with its third season. The second season ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the viewers with many questions. The official description of the show reads, “Mel Monroe and her loved ones are back and facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more. Starring Alexandra Brekenridge, Martin Henderson and Tim Matheson, season 3 of Virgin River premieres July 9, 2021 on Netflix.”

Chathur Mukham: ZEE5

Chathur Mukham Chathur Mukham is jointly directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. (Photo: Manju Warrier/Facebook)

The Manju Warrier techno horror thriller is jointly directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V from a script penned by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian. The film also stars Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Babu Annur, Shyamaprasad and Rony David. It opened in the theaters in April to positive reviews from critics before theatres were shut down due to the second wave of coronavirus.

NOMIS: BookMyShow Stream

David Raymond’s action thriller stars Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario and Brendan Fletcher in the lead roles. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A weathered Lieutenant, his police force, and a local vigilante are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who’s linked to years of female abductions and murders.”

