Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala trailer: Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal present a spicy recipe of love

Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal) and Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi), chefs by profession, meet after eight long years. He is the new owner of her restaurant but she is not ready to work with him. But why? Because they have a history. Is she heartbroken? Did he cheat on her? Well, all the questions will be answered when AltBalaji’s original web series Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala that starts streaming on September 3.

The character traits of Divyanka and Rajeev are best described in the title of their show. While Rajeev is as cool as Cold Lassi, Divyanka is hot-headed as Chicken Masala. Both of them are shown to be chefs who want nothing but the best.

Divyanka who has become a household name with her TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has shed her traditional avatar for her debut on the digital platform. Rajeev Khandelwal as always is a treat to the eyes. The show also features actors Barkha Sengupta, Maninee Mishra, Navniit Nisshan and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Commenting on her digital debut, Divyanka said, “My character in the show is very different from what I have done in the past and I am really excited about it. We recently released the teaser of the show and the response received in just three days since the launch is absolutely overwhelming.”

Adding what his web series has in the offering, Rajeev Khandelwal said, “Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is a sweet and spicy romantic story which will surely grip the attention of the audience. The show portrays the challenges in a relationship and is beautifully written and shot. We went through special training to prep for the role under the guidance of established chefs, where we tried to pick-up the fine art of chopping, cooking and arranging. It’s a perfect blend of love and hate topped with drama against the backdrop of food. I really hope the audiences shower their love on us.”