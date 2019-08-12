Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala teaser: Divyanka-Rajeev cook up a sweet and spicy love story

Ekta Kapoor on Monday shared the teaser of small screen superstar Divyanka Tripathi and heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal’s web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, and from the look of it, the series seems to be quite a spicy affair.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the love saga will focus on human relationships in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. It will explore tears, love and misunderstanding through the heartbreaking journey of Nitya (Divyanka) and Vikram (Rajeev).

In the teaser, the makers reveal the past and present of the two leads. Nitya and Vikram seem to be in love in the past, and then owing to a misunderstanding, they part ways. Years later, the two come together again and that stirs up buried emotions.

Watch | Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Teaser

The teaser starts with Divyanka tasting soup and exclaiming to Rajeev’s character how he has completely changed the taste of it. The character, who seems to have a raw appeal, shoots back, “aise hi nahi kehte mujhe, chef Vikram (people don’t call me chef Vikram for nothing!).

Cut to present day, the unpolished amateur loverboy is now a Michelin 2-star chef. The duo comes face to face again and through flashbacks, we are treated to their happy moments of yore. The makers haven’t revealed what went wrong between them that the two have so much hatred for each other.

The series also features the popular song “Woh pehli baar jab hum mile” that adds to the overall romantic aura. The teaser has ample amount of love, tears, drama and a good dose of dialogues too. The chemistry between the actors is also totally crackling.

This is the first time that Divyanka Tripathi has shed her traditional avatar to don a modern contemporary look. The actor looks glamorous, but only time will tell if television’s perfect bahu will manage to convince us in this new avatar. As for Rajeev Khandelwal, every time he suits up, he reminds us of Sujal from Kahiin Toh Hoga. While the actor exudes charm and poise, the past avatar of Vikram seems a little underbaked in the teaser. After witnessing a number of kitchen-politics serials, it’s probably the first time the audience will witness a love story set in a kitchen.

Overall, the teaser looks promising and we can’t wait for August 16 to witness the trailer of the Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala will air on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.