Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala first impression: Rajeev Khandelwal shines in all too familiar story

Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) is a thorough professional and career-oriented woman. In her younger days, she is wooed by Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal), a foppish boy who pursues (read stalks) her, takes admission in her college and eventually wins her love. But this love alters their destiny. They part ways because of some misunderstanding and Nitya, now a mother, hates Vikram (now her boss) to the core. Why? Probably because he cheated on her. This is how the narrative of ALTBalaji’s latest offering Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala goes.

Does all this feel familiar? Well yes, the series has an all too familiar plot. And, to be honest, I didn’t get into it expecting a fresh story. I believe romantic dramas are bound to get repetitive. From the wrist grab, the slow-motion back hug to the drunken stumble home, there are certain scenes that I, as a viewer of romantic dramas, have come to accept as normal. However, I did mind the lacklustre treatment of Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Until the third episode, every time I reached the climax of an episode, I wondered, “That’s it? Isn’t it exactly what I saw in the previous episode?”

It was only by the fourth episode that I connected with the two leads, Nitya and Vikram. Through flashes of their past, their story seemed relatable, unlike many fictional couples who make us think, ‘no couple can be that perfect’. It becomes interesting to watch the duo navigate the twin identities of thorough professionals and star-crossed lovers. The background score, like any ALTBalaji show, adds to the experience of watching a love story unfold on the screen. The Pradeep Sarkar-directed web series eventually proceeds towards a happy ending.

In terms of performance, Rajeev Khandelwal tops the list. His expertise in portraying a range of emotions is reflected in every frame and his charisma is bound to do the magic on his fandom yet again. Divyanka’s efforts to fit in the digital space after being the reigning queen of daily soap is much visible. The other supporting cast, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Manini Mishra and others fair decently.

Since the series is set against the background of cooking, the shots of scrumptious looking food might make you feel hungry.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala works in parts. Now, I look forward to seeing if Pradeep Sarkar, who has directed films like Mardaani, Parineeta, and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, has some unconventional ending to this generic love story or not.