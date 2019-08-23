Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Divyanka and Rajeev clash over cooking ways

While Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal prepare to serve a delicious love story with their upcoming web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, the makers are making best of their efforts to keep the buzz around the show alive. After the trailer and a couple of promo videos, now we get an insight into Divyanka’s character of Chef Nitya.

In the video, Chef Nitya aka Divyanka is seen focussing on the details of every dish. She is the head chef of Indie Spice and is a perfectionist. Her obsession with perfection and traditional way of cooking puts her as a stubborn and a short-tempered person across her colleagues. Also, her senior and ex-lover, Chef Vikram aka Rajeev believes in experimentation and is not as appreciative of Nitya’s ways.

Sharing the teaser, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame wrote, “Mood humesha garam. Lekin dil bilkul naram! Here’s Chef Nitya for you in #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala Episodes streaming 3rd September.”

Divyanka in her real-life too is fond of cooking. She shared how she loves to cook breakfast with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya. “Catching up in-between our hectic schedules and spending time with each other is something that we both look forward to. It’s so relaxing when we prepare oatmeal and smoothies for breakfast together followed by a workout to kickstart our day. Spending quality time with Vivek is de-stressing for me,” she said.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Divyanka and Rajeev had shared it was a fun journey for them to work on Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Ekta Kapoor shared the video with the caption, “#ColddLassiAurChickenMasala was an amazing journey for many reasons. D entire team had so much fun creating this, & of course, dey put in a lot of hard work! Kudos to all! Fingers crossed 4 its release on 3rd Sept.”

Rajeev, who is a self-proclaimed home cook, also shared a video where we saw him showing his chopping skills.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is a story of chefs, Nitya and Vikram. who fall in love but get separated due to circumstances. The series explores various ups and downs of a relationship and starts streaming on September 3 on AltBalaji and ZEE5.