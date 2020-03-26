Coffee & Kareem trailer: Ed Helms’ Netflix film promises plenty of laughs

Coffee & Kareem arrives on April 3. Coffee & Kareem arrives on April 3.

Coffee & Kareem is an upcoming Netflix comedy film directed by Stuber helmer Michael Dowse. The film stars Ed Helms, Taraji P Henson and Terrence Little Gardenhigh.

The story is about a kid who discovers his mother and her boyfriend having sex and this creates complications — and the gags. The film looks like a pretty formulaic comedy, but it does seem to deliver the laughs aplenty.

The chemistry between Ed Helms and the child actor Terrence Little Gardenhigh looks amazing, and the latter comes across as a promising young actor owning his character.

The trailer suggests fast-paced, slapstick fun that should entertain you, without particularly taxing your brain. Not everything has to be profound, and there is ample room for people looking to just relax and let off some steam.

The official synopsis of Coffee & Kareem reads, “In the raunchy, buddy-cop comedy Coffee & Kareem, twelve-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom’s new boyfriend — police officer James Coffee — but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit’s most ruthless drug kingpin. An action comedy directed by Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, and co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor (King Bach) and David Alan Grier.”

