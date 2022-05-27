scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Code M Season 2 trailer: Jennifer Winget is all set to smoke out a traitor in the army

Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani are back with the new season of Code M. The show will stream on Voot Select from June 9.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 27, 2022 8:22:23 pm
code m 2, jennifer wingetJennifer Winget plays Major Monica Mehra in Code M.

In 2020, Jennifer Winget left the world amazed with her mature performance in Code M. From packing punches to play the detective, the actor was impressive as Major Monica Mehra in the show. On Friday, producer Ekta Kapoor shared the trailer of the second season of the show. “Major Monica Mehra is back for a new mission! 🔥 Where will this new investigation lead her, as she does everything she can to keep the country safe? #CodeM2 streaming from 9th June, only on @vootselect,” she captioned the post.

In the trailer, we get to see Major Monica facing another crisis as the country gets threatened by someone. However, the crisis becomes bigger as she realises there is a traitor in the army. While Monica gears up to fight the enemy, her past haunts her once again, leaving her in distress. The show will also see Tanuj Virwani reprising his part.

The trailer instantly received a lot of love from her colleagues and followers. Filmmaker Goldie Behl wrote, ” 🔥🔥🔥 creating magic as always @ektarkapoor,” while Jennifer and Tanuj thanked the producer. An Ekta Kapoor fan wrote, “One of the best shows can’t wait to watch it,” and “Our jenny is back ❤️❤️❤️.”

During the promotions of the first season, Jennifer Winget had told indianexpress.com how she was ‘unsure’ of playing an army officer. “I really wanted to do it. I have already done romance, emotional and even revenge dramas. This was something really new. So when it was offered to me, I was praying from my heart and soul that it works out. When you don the uniform, there is a certain kind of responsibility you feel. I was over the moon when it worked out, and here I am, as Major Monica Mehra,” she said.

Starting June 9, the new season of Code M will stream on Voot Select.

