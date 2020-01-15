Code M actor Tanuj Virwani: It was an interesting dynamic with Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is making her digital debut with Code M. (Photo: Jennifer Winget/Instagram) Jennifer Winget is making her digital debut with Code M. (Photo: Jennifer Winget/Instagram)

Television’s popular star Jennifer Winget is all set to make her digital debut with Code M. The ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show also stars Tanuj Virwani as the male lead. The action-packed drama web series will stream from January 15 on both the platforms.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Jennifer and Tanuj shared more about Code M, experience of working together and whether rumours of their affair affected their friendship.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Q. What was your first reaction when Code M came to you?

Jennifer: Actually I was a little unsure, although I really wanted to do it. I have already done romance, emotional and even revenge dramas. This was something really new. So when it was offered to me, I was praying from my heart and soul that it works out. When you don the uniform, there is a certain kind of responsibility you feel. I was over the moon when it worked out, and here I am, as Major Monica Mehra. Also, I really had an amazing time working for it.

Q. Tell us something about Code M.

Tanuj: Well, it’s too classified an operation to share with the public (laughs). However, it’s a show with an army background. There’s a case that has to be solved. And Monica Mehra is given the job to dig deep and find out. That’s what Code M is all about.

Q. Jennifer, did you have any kind of initial apprehensions regarding the digital medium?

Jennifer: I have worked with Balaji before, and they know how I am, and vice versa. I knew they would offer me a project, knowing exactly what I like. And I am grateful that I got this show as my web debut. It was a smooth sailing and exciting opportunity for me.

Q. Tanuj, the web definitely gave new heights to your career. When you started, did you feel the medium would go on to erupt this way?

Tanuj: The web has actually given me a career. When I started, it was looked down upon. People would say that when you don’t get films, you do web. It has been a crazy transformative journey. One gets to experiment with roles, which you wouldn’t get to essay in a movie. It’s a longer format now, and one can build characters without falling in the trap of five songs, and the typical hero-heroine-villain stories. On the web, all characters are actually grey, just like in life.

Q. How was it working together?

Tanuj: The funny thing is that Jennifer and I go a long way. We had met at a house party through common friends ages back, and we didn’t really remember it. Workwise, she is my senior and I am hers, when it comes to the web medium. So it was an interesting dynamic between us, and it was really refreshing to work with her. Also, our characters are not typical leads so it was awesome to work with her.

Jennifer: I remember we met at the first reading, and we instantly hit it off. It was really easy to be around him. Also, I would say that not just us, we also bonded really well with our director Akshay Choubey. All three of us would be bouncing ideas off each other. It was an effortless and amazing experience.

Q. Any kind of special preparation did you undertake to play army officers?

Jennifer: Akshay really played a vital role here. Coming from television, I was acquainted to a certain kind of acting, where one has to spoon feed every emotion. So sometimes, I would go a little loud or overboard, and he would kindly ask me to tone it down. Other than that, the preparation required some fitness.

Q. Recently, there was a buzz that you both are dating. Do such rumours in any way affect your friendship?

Jennifer: Can you see any changes?

Tanuj: It was clearly someone’s imagination, so it doesn’t really matter.

Produced by Samar Khan, Code M also stars Rajat Kapoor, Keshav Sadhana, Aalekh Kapoor among more.

