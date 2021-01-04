Cobra Kai Season 3 review roundup: ‘One of the cleverest reboots in our nostalgia-drunk era’

Cobra Kai’s third season is receiving highly positive reviews. The rating of this martial arts series at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes is an impressive 97 per cent.

The season is being praised for its action, humour, writing and performances.

The critical consensus reads, “By pairing its emotional punches with stronger humor, Cobra Kai’s third season finds itself in fine fighting form.”

Cobra Kai, created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, is a sequel series to The Karate Kid film series from the 1980s. The series first debuted on YouTube and quickly gained popularity. It was acquired by Netflix in June last year. It has already been renewed for a fourth season.



Rogerebert.com’s Nick Allen wrote in his review, “Even with its flaws in season three, Cobra Kai hasn’t just honored the Karate Kid way of storytelling, but mastered it.”

Slashfilm’s Rafael Motamayor opined, “In an age of reboots and sequels, Cobra Kai continues to make the case that there are still ways to recycle 40-year-old characters and stories and make them feel fresh, timely, and necessary.”

Daily Telegraph’s Ed Power mentioned in his review, “Sounds bleak yet Cobra Kai has a spring in its step. While it acknowledges its characters’ emotional pain, it never labours the point.”

AV Club’s Alex McLevy noted, “Season three pummels you with enough broad laughs and over-the-top twists to keep you coming back to its televised dojo, no matter how often it backslides into hokum.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Darren Franich opined, “A high energy showdown for youth in revolt, alongside a never-more-sensitive portrayal of middle-aged reminiscence. It reaffirms Cobra Kai as one of the cleverest reboots in our nostalgia-drunk era.”

Cobra Kai Season 3 debuted on Netflix on January 1.