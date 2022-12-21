CLOY star Hyun Bin sports a goatee as he debuts his ‘new dad’ look, fan says ‘Can’t believe he said the word Appa’

As fans would know, popular K-drama series Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin recently welcomed a baby. And after a few weeks of the baby announcement, Hyun Bin stepped out for a public event debuting his ‘new dad’ look.

Hyun Bin looked dapper and chic as he sported a beard and dark suit. Fans were quick to show their appreciation as many of them dropped heart emojis underneath the photos being circulated on the internet. One of them simply wrote the word ‘Dad’ in all caps, expressing surprise.

During the event, the actor also spoke about being a new father besides his work. South Korean publication Herald POP quoted the actor as saying, “As the head of a family, I think I just have to do these things well to show the image of a great dad.” One elated fan shared a clip of the actor from the event writing, “#HyunBin talking about his new responsibility after being a father. Can’t believe I hear him saying the word ‘Appa’. Like I heard the words in my head millions time as I wrote ff, but hearing it directly from his mouth is surreal!!!!.”

Earlier, speaking about this new phase in his life, Hyun Bin had told Allkpop, “It still doesn’t feel real. People around me tell me that it feels real when I see the child in front of my eyes. And I think it’s going to be like that. This is such a great blessing so I am waiting with a good heart.”

CLOY stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot in March this year. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 27.