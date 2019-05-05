Toggle Menu
Shah Rukh Khan production venture for Netflix, Class of 83, goes on floorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/class-of-83-film-netflix-shah-rukh-khan-5711236/

Shah Rukh Khan production venture for Netflix, Class of 83, goes on floor

Class of 83, a Netflix original film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, goes on floors today.

Shah Rukh Khan Netflix film Class of 83
Class of 83 marks second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

After producing Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, is all set to bankroll a film for Netflix titled Class of 83. The Netflix original film is an Atul Sabharwal directorial, who has earlier helmed films such as In Their Shoes (2015), Aurangzeb (2013) and others.

The film explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor whose students grapple with the complexities of honor, morals, and devotion to the nation.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s chief revenue officer and producer Gaurav Verma tweeted, “From an idea to a concept seeing it take shape has been a rewarding experience, we look forward to creating some great content as ‘class of 83’ goes on floors today.”

The film will star Bobby Deol in the lead role. The actor tweeted, “Excited to venture into the web world with #ClassOf83 a @NetflixIndia original film by @sabharwalatul produced by @iamsrk @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is waiting for the release of another production, Bard of Blood, an original Netflix series based on the book by the same name. The book was written by Bilal Siddiqi. The thriller series has been shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Urdu, and English.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had said on his collaboration with Netflix, “We have always tried to create world class content and entertainment from India. Netflix has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Vivek Oberoi urges Delhiites to vote for PM Narendra Modi
2 Roadies Real Heroes preview: Contestants to go on a treasure hunt
3 Ryan Reynolds: Making fun of my wife online is a sign of healthy relationship