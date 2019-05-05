Shah Rukh Khan production venture for Netflix, Class of 83, goes on floor

After producing Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, is all set to bankroll a film for Netflix titled Class of 83. The Netflix original film is an Atul Sabharwal directorial, who has earlier helmed films such as In Their Shoes (2015), Aurangzeb (2013) and others.

The film explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-police instructor whose students grapple with the complexities of honor, morals, and devotion to the nation.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s chief revenue officer and producer Gaurav Verma tweeted, “From an idea to a concept seeing it take shape has been a rewarding experience, we look forward to creating some great content as ‘class of 83’ goes on floors today.”

The film will star Bobby Deol in the lead role. The actor tweeted, “Excited to venture into the web world with #ClassOf83 a @NetflixIndia original film by @sabharwalatul produced by @iamsrk @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is waiting for the release of another production, Bard of Blood, an original Netflix series based on the book by the same name. The book was written by Bilal Siddiqi. The thriller series has been shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Urdu, and English.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had said on his collaboration with Netflix, “We have always tried to create world class content and entertainment from India. Netflix has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories.”