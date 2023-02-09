scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Class actor Chandan K Anand pokes holes in logic of Pathaan: ‘Shah Rukh Khan ek pair maarta hai or John Abraham gir jaata hai…’

Actor Chandan K Anand, who recently appeared in Netflix's Class, poked holes in the logic of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Coincidentally, he's working with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand on the upcoming film Fighter.

PathaanShah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan
Listen to this article
Class actor Chandan K Anand pokes holes in logic of Pathaan: ‘Shah Rukh Khan ek pair maarta hai or John Abraham gir jaata hai…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Class, Netflix’s Indian adaptation of the Spanish-language series Elite, has received polarised reviews after being released on the platform last week. Actor Chandan K Anand, who plays the role of businessman Suraj Ahuja in the show, cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as he addressed the divisive response to the show. Class also features actors such as Gurfateh Pirzada, Moses Koul, Zeyn Shaw and Anjali Sivaraman, among others. In the show, Ahuja’s daughter gets murdered.

Chandan, who has starred in films such as Love Aaj Kal, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Rangbaaz, told Hindustan Times, “My experience as an actor was amazing. Yes, mixed reviews have come after release because what we are seeing is out of our league. It’s ahead of its time.” Directed by Ashim Ahulwalia, Class delved into several sensitive issues, including racism, homophobia, religious discrimination, income inequality, and also portrayed the dark side of society that is swayed by money. Chandran  also described the series as a ‘mirror’ to society.

Also Read |Class review: Netflix India’s scandalously entertaining remake of Élite is top-tier guilty pleasure

He further struck a comparison to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent blockbuster Pathaan, and said, “Agar Pathaan jaise film super hit ho sakti hai, woh entertainment hai (A film like Pathaan can become a hit because it is entertainment). But, I don’t believe that someone is tied to a rope attached to a helicopter, Shah Rukh Khan ek pair maarta hai aur John Abraham gir jata hai (I don’t believe that John Abraham in Pathaan dies just because Shah Rukh kicks him). He is unable to save himself. But Class is a reality. This is what is happening nowadays.”

Incidentally, Chandan will be next seen in Pathaan director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Fighter. He recently wrapped up its first schedule in Assam. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 11:09 IST
Next Story

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is Greater Than Any Basketball Record

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi party with AbRam, Taimur on birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close