Class actor Chandan K Anand pokes holes in logic of Pathaan: ‘Shah Rukh Khan ek pair maarta hai or John Abraham gir jaata hai…’

Class, Netflix’s Indian adaptation of the Spanish-language series Elite, has received polarised reviews after being released on the platform last week. Actor Chandan K Anand, who plays the role of businessman Suraj Ahuja in the show, cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as he addressed the divisive response to the show. Class also features actors such as Gurfateh Pirzada, Moses Koul, Zeyn Shaw and Anjali Sivaraman, among others. In the show, Ahuja’s daughter gets murdered.

Chandan, who has starred in films such as Love Aaj Kal, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Rangbaaz, told Hindustan Times, “My experience as an actor was amazing. Yes, mixed reviews have come after release because what we are seeing is out of our league. It’s ahead of its time.” Directed by Ashim Ahulwalia, Class delved into several sensitive issues, including racism, homophobia, religious discrimination, income inequality, and also portrayed the dark side of society that is swayed by money. Chandran also described the series as a ‘mirror’ to society.

He further struck a comparison to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent blockbuster Pathaan, and said, “Agar Pathaan jaise film super hit ho sakti hai, woh entertainment hai (A film like Pathaan can become a hit because it is entertainment). But, I don’t believe that someone is tied to a rope attached to a helicopter, Shah Rukh Khan ek pair maarta hai aur John Abraham gir jata hai (I don’t believe that John Abraham in Pathaan dies just because Shah Rukh kicks him). He is unable to save himself. But Class is a reality. This is what is happening nowadays.”

Incidentally, Chandan will be next seen in Pathaan director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Fighter. He recently wrapped up its first schedule in Assam. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.