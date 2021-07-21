City of Dreams season 2 trailer: Game of politics in Gaikwad household gets murkier

Nagesh Kukunoor directed City of Dreams season 2 is here, and its trailer hints that the focus has now shifted towards a standoff between father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad. Played by actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat, the two characters are not ready to budge as the family feuds for power and position, which will see a lot of back-stabbing, double-crossing and bloodshed.

City of Dreams first debuted on the web in May 2019. A sleeper hit on the OTT platform, the show will now premiere its second season on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 30. While Eijaz Khan and Sachin Pilgaonkar reprise their parts, actor Sushant Singh is the new addition to the cast this time.

Poornima continues to fight the patriarchal system of politics to gain control over the state. She locks horns with her father as the two put several lives at stake while the state gears up for elections. As per the trailer, Poornima is the interim Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the head of Maharashtra Jan Shakti Party (MJS). She gets help from Wasim Khan, and former state chief Jagdish Gurav.

On the other hand, Gaikwad is not ready to give way. He sides with the opposition and nominates Poornima’s ex-husband Mahesh Aravle as the chief ministerial in the upcoming state elections. How the two sides lock horns and engage in a ruthless tug-of-war of politics, forms the core of the plot.

Speaking about the show, Atul Kulkarni said, “Ameya Rao Gaikwad is a special character for me. There’s an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power stronger than his sense of family bonds. If the brother-sister battle for politics in season one was shrewd, then the father vs daughter tussle in season two is going to be doubly intense.”

Actor Priya Bapat added, “Poornima Gaikwad is inspiring and it has been heartening to see how women have found her empowering. In the second season, audiences will see an even more daring, grittier, and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else. I am very proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world.”

City of Dreams 2 has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies. Nagesh Kukunoor shared, “It was overwhelming to see how viewers got invested in the life of the characters in City of Dreams S1. As the story goes forward, I hope we can live up to the audience’s expectations. It’s going to get murkier and personal, and the fight for power is going to destroy many households.”