Citadel trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden promise an action-packed series

After a long wait, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel is all set to finally drop on April 28 on Prime Video. The spy drama, touted to be the beginning of a new kind of spy universe, has been created by the Russo brothers. On Wednesday, the trailer of the six-episode series dropped, leaving fans intrigued about what lies ahead.

The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra) of the global spy agency Citadel. Eight years ago, as they narrowly escaped a life-threatening attack, their memories were wiped. In the present day, they are leading a normal life with new identities. A former colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) soon tracks Mason and seeks his help to prevent Manticore, a powerful syndicate, from establishing a new world order. While Nadia initially doesn’t believe him, she finally lets in and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world. Amid saving the world, they also deal with relationships built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The fast-paced trailer takes one on a roller-coaster ride as they soak in the high-paced drama and action-packed sequences. While Priyanka Chopra looks drop-dead gorgeous in her femme fatale avatar in a few scenes, she quickly changes gears to a kick-ass spy. It may not be unusual for people to draw parallels to her Quantico character but the actor seem to have managed to shape Nadia very differently from Alex. Richard, on the other hand, already emerged as an action star with his earlier show Bodyguard, and we cannot wait to see what he has up his sleeves as Mason. The two have not only outdone themselves in action but also have a crackling chemistry, which seems to be the highlight of the series.

Citadel also stars Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, and Caoilinn Springall. The web series is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. The first two episodes premieres on April 28 on Prime Video, post which one episode drops every week till May 26.

The show also marks the beginning of ‘Universe IP’ where stories across the globe interconnect to one center – the spy agency Citadel. Each of the series is locally created, produced and filmed and stars top talents of the country. As readers already know, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu lead the Indian version while Matilda De Angelis is the face of the Italian series.