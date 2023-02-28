Citadel teaser: Priyanka Chopra looks deadly in Russo brothers’ action-packed Prime Video series, watch here

Priyanka Chopra surprised her fans on Monday as she dropped first look images of her upcoming series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. But little did her fans know that there was another surprise in store for them. Hidden in one of the photos that Priyanka shared on social media wasa QR code, which unlocked the teaser of Citadel.

In the photo featuring actor Richard Madden‘s character Mason Kane looking at a screen containing every detail about Priyanka’s character, Nadia Sinh, there is a QR code. If you scan the QR code, you will be led to the secret teaser of the series. Though the teaser doesn’t give away any major details about the show, it does reveal that the trailer for the series will be unveiled on March 1.

The short teaser begins with actor Stanley Tucci saying, “Everything you know is a lie. What you were was a myth. What you were was Citadel.” As he says these words, we get to see various action sequences from the series. It also features a shot of Priyanka looking over the shoulder in a green dress. She plays the role of a top agent in the series.

Nick Jonas is mighty impressed with his wife’s performance in the series. He reposted the first look pictures of Citadel and wrote on Instagram, “So proud of you @priyankachopra. Get ready y’all. This show is next level.”

The picture will lead you to the hidden teaser of Citadel. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) The picture will lead you to the hidden teaser of Citadel. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka had earlier called the show ‘innovative’ and an ‘interesting experiment’. During a panel discussion on Inside TV’s Best Big Bet, she said, “You don’t have to watch the American show to understand; (the local language series) stands alone. But if you watch all the other shows, they’re all connected and that’s never been done in television. It’s such an interesting experiment, especially for a streamer like Amazon that caters to audiences across the world.”

Citadel is executive produced by the Russo brothers’ production house AGBO. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28 with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday till May 26. The show reportedly suffered delays because of behind-the-scenes trouble, and reshoots that led to the budget ballooning to $250 million.

Citadel is designed as a ‘mothership’ series which will have spinoffs set in India, Italy and Mexico. The Indian version will be directed by The Family Man creators Raj & DK. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are confirmed as the leads of the series. The Italian version of the series will be headlined by Matilda De Angelis.