Citadel 2 trailer: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden return with heart-racing action. Watch 

Citadel Season 2 trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are back with the second season of Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. The makers released the show’s trailer on Tuesday and it promises an action-packed season.

In the trailer of Citadel Season 2, Priyanka and Richard embark on a new mission, with Stanley playing a key role in bringing them back into action. The trio joins forces to form a new team and take on a mission to save humanity.

After the trailer’s release, fans flooded X with their reactions. “Oh wow, looks better than season 1,” a fan wrote. Another person commented, “Can’t wait for the magic!!!”