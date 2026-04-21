Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Citadel 2 trailer: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden return with heart-racing action. Watch
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are returning with the second season of their spy-thriller series Citadel. The show's trailer was released on Tuesday.
Citadel Season 2 trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are back with the second season of Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. The makers released the show’s trailer on Tuesday and it promises an action-packed season.
In the trailer of Citadel Season 2, Priyanka and Richard embark on a new mission, with Stanley playing a key role in bringing them back into action. The trio joins forces to form a new team and take on a mission to save humanity.
After the trailer’s release, fans flooded X with their reactions. “Oh wow, looks better than season 1,” a fan wrote. Another person commented, “Can’t wait for the magic!!!”
ALSO READ | Amazon ‘not happy’ with Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel 2, hits brakes on Varun Dhawan’s spin-off: report
The official synosps of Citadel Season 2 reads, “Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.”
Check out the trailer of Citadel 2:
Joining Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci this season are Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham. The second season, featuring seven episodes, will premiere on May 6 on Amazon Prime Video.
In April 2025, Citadel Indian spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, and the Italian spin-off Citadel: Diana, starring Matilda De Angelis, were cancelled by Amazon MGM Studios.
Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, told Deadline that the storylines of Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be integrated into the second season of Citadel. He added that the Indian and Italian shows will not continue as standalone series, and described the upcoming season as the “most exhilarating” yet.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05