Chutzpah trailer: Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh join forces for a quirky entertainer

Streaming giant SonyLIV on Friday released the trailer of the web series Chutzpah. The show stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tanya Maniktala, Gautam Mehra, Kshitij Chauhan, Diksha Singh and Varun Tewari.

In the trailer, we meet some youngsters whose life is consumed by the internet, just like today’s youth. Manjot and Varun seem to have come straight out of the Fukrey shoot as they bring the same quirk to their characters here as well. Tanya, last seen as a coy girl in Mira Nair’s Netflix series A Suitable Girl, is seen in an entirely different role.

Going by the trailer, the makers of Chutzpah seem to have explored the dark side of the digital age in a quirky way. They also try to showcase how in the world of social media, everyone is connected to each other in some way or another.

Actor Varun Sharma who is excited to be making his digital debut with the SonyLIV show, shared, “The world of internet and social media has become an integral part of life, to the extent that people even switch personalities to seek validation. I am excited to make my OTT debut with a fantastic entertainer like Chutzpah.”

Manjot Singh called Chutzpah “interesting and thoroughly entertaining”. The actor said in a statement, “It’s an interesting and thoroughly entertaining story, revolving around five individuals who are connected by one story through the medium of the internet. I am certain that it will take us back to some of our chutzpah moments of our lives. I had a whale of a time reuniting with my Fukrey gang and we are ready to create the same madness all over again.”

Created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh, Chutzpah starts streaming from July 23 on SonyLIV.