Churails trailer: Pakistani show boasts of strong women at the forefront

Zindagi, the channel known for airing Pakistani shows, is coming back, but this time on the OTT platform ZEE5. The trailer of their first original show titled Churails is out, and it looks starkly different from the kind of content we had earlier seen on Zindagi.

Churails centers around four women who come from different walks of life – lawyer, wedding planner, boxer and ex-convict, who band together to form a detective agency to spy on cheating husbands. Their idea is an instant hit, and more women join their team until they hit a roadblock.

From the trailer, it looks like this new line of content from ZEE5 will combine Pakistani aesthetics with the raw grassroot appeal that is often seen in Indian OTT shows.

Churails director Asim Abbasi earlier said in a statement, “Zindagi’s commitment to truly original content that has a voice and can transcend borders, has provided me with the perfect platform to create a show like Churails.” He added, “A story about strong women, embarking on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment and sisterhood, I believe Churails is a timely show with pertinent themes that will resonate with audiences globally.”

Churails starts streaming from August 11 on ZEE5.

