Chunky Panday to make his digital debut with Abhay 2

Chunky Panday will be seen in a negative role in Abhay 2. (Photo: PR Handout) Chunky Panday will be seen in a negative role in Abhay 2. (Photo: PR Handout)

Crime-thriller Abhay is all set to return with its next season on ZEE5. While Kunal Kemmu will return as investigative officer Abhay Pratap Singh, the streaming platform recently revealed Ram Kapoor as the negative lead. And now, on Friday, it introduced Chunky Panday as the next villain in the series.

Panday, who is known for his comic roles, will don a never-seen-before avatar for Abhay 2. The actor took to Instagram to share the news. Posting an introductory video of his character, he wrote, “Milte hai 14 August ko Abhay Season 2 ke saath.”

The promo begins with Kemmu’s character saying that every person has three sides – one that people around them can see, another that only comes to the fore in front of their close ones and the third which only they know about. The video gives a glimpse into Panday’s character, who seems to lead an ordinary life during the day, and turns into a wicked killer by night. His bespectacled, pot-bellied, simple look will remind you of Bob Biswas from Kahaani.

Abhay 2 will mark Chunky Panday’s foray into the digital space. Talking about making his debut with the series, the actor, in a statement, said, “This was an exciting role for m. It is my digital debut too and I have never played anything like it. My character is a normal looking guy, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive indeed! The show is set to bring to the forefront ruthless crime stories. The entire cast and crew have done an incredible job of putting together a top-notch crime series. It will give you the chills, definitely.”

Directed by Ken Ghosh, Abhay revolves around an investigative officer (Kemmu), who seems to understand a criminal’s mindset. While solving crimes, he ends up facing his personal demons, making the case all the more challenging for him.

Abhay 2 will premiere on August 14 on ZEE5.

