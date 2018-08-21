Outlaw King trailer: Chris Pine fights for Scottish independence as Robert the Bruce

Chris Pine will be seen playing King of Scots, Robert the Bruce in Netflix’s Outlaw King Chris Pine will be seen playing King of Scots, Robert the Bruce in Netflix’s Outlaw King

After A Wrinkle in Time, Chris Pine is all set to grace the screen as King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce in David Mackenzie’s historical Netflix drama Outlaw King. The trailer begins with a close-up shot of Chris as Robert as he stares intently into space and is asked by Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character, “You’re thinking about revenge?” The dialogue between the two continues as we are taken back to the past, showing how Robert’s family and the land were torn apart.

“It tears at the soul, but it can also be a weapon,” says Aaron’s character at one point. What follows is a series of battle arrangements and negotiations. Declared an outlaw, Robert leads the first fight of freedom against England for independence.

The synopsis of the period drama reads, “The untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transformed from a defeated nobleman to reluctant King, to outlaw hero over the course of an extraordinary year. Forced into battle in order to save his family, his people and his country from the oppressive English occupation of medieval Scotland, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies a ragtag group of men to face off against the wrath of the world’s strongest army lead by the ferocious King Edward 1 and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales.”

Outlaw King stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as James Douglas, Florence Pugh as Elizabeth de Burgh, Billy Howle as Edward, Prince of Wales, Tony Curran as Angus Macdonald, Alastair Mackenzie as Lord Atholl, James Cosmo as Robert de Brus, 6th Lord of Annandale, Callan Mulvey as John III Comyn, Lord of Badenoch, and Stephen Dillane as Edward I of England.

Outlaw King will start streaming on Netflix from November 9.

