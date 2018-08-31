Chris Hemsworth to make his Netflix debut with India-based film Dhaka

Chris Hemsworth is all set to make his Netflix debut with the film Dhaka Chris Hemsworth is all set to make his Netflix debut with the film Dhaka

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is all set to make his Netflix debut with an action-thriller set in India. The movie called Dhaka will see Hemsworth rescuing a kidnapped Indian boy. The actor will play a man who has trouble coping with his emotional turmoil. The script of the film has been written by Joe Russo, one of the popular Russo brothers who recently helmed Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The movie will be directed by Sam Hargrave, who is making his directorial debut with the movie. The movie’s main plot will see Hemsworth attempting to rescue an Indian boy hidden away in Dhaka. On the work front, Hemsworth has his plate full. The actor is currently doing post-production for Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale and for the untitled Avengers film. He will also be seen in the spy thriller MIB.

Dhaka also happens to be something of a Marvel union as both Joe Russo and Chris Hemsworth have previously worked together in the Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely, that’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys,” the actor had recently revealed about the upcoming MCU film to Esquire.

