Extraction trailer: Chris Hemsworth promises an entertaining action film

The trailer of Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction is out, and it looks like an engaging action thriller. Here, Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, who is a mercenary. He has been assigned the task of saving a drug lord’s son as Indian and Bangladeshi drug kingpins face off in a deadly war.

The 3-minute trailer promises some slick action sequences, along with perfectly matched background score.

Watch the trailer of Extraction here:

Besides Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave directorial Extraction also stars David Harbour, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli. It is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo who are known for directing Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

Earlier, Hemswoth said that he enjoyed the time he spent in India while shooting for Extraction. He was scheduled to visit the country to promote the film, but this was eventually cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared on Netflix India’s Twitter handle, Hemsworth said, “Namaste India, Chris Hemsworth coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India, and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during the production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning. But due to all that’s happening in the world at the moment, I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone.”

Extraction will begin streaming on Netflix from April 24.

