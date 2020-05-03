Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction all set to become the biggest film ever premiered on Netflix

Extraction premiered on April 24. Extraction premiered on April 24.

Chris Hemsworth starrer action-thriller Extraction is on its way to become the biggest film premiered on the streaming platform Netflix. The film is helmed by Sam Hargrave, who was formerly a stuntman on Russo Brothers’ films like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Joe Russo has penned the screenplay.

Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake, a mercenary, is recruited by another mercenary Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) to rescue the son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an imprisoned crime lord (Pankaj Tripathi)

Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour also star.

Hemsworth himself shared the news on his Instagram profile. He wrote in the caption, “We are absolutely blown away by the response this film has been getting! If you haven’t seen it yet, get on to @Netflix and check it out! @therussobrothers @thesamhargrave @agbofilms.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars. She wrote, “Hemsworth, putting his trademark Thor hammer behind him, goes down and dirty in this one, which is located mostly in the seedier side of Dhaka, via Mumbai. His mercenary-for-hire Tyler Rake, hair mussed, eyes creased, weighed down by a tragic back story, is in search of redemption. And that comes in the shape of saving fourteen-year-old Ovi Mahajan (Jaiswal), son of an incarcerated drug lord (Tripathi), from vicious mob boss Asif (Painyuli).”

